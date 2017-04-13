Vlasic picked up a pair of assists with a plus-1 rating, three blocked shots and a minor penalty in Game 1 against the Oilers on Wednesday.

Vlasic posted a goal with 11 assists and a plus-14 rating in 24 playoff games last season, and he's off to a great start in the postseason this time around. While he managed just 28 points in the regular season, Vlasic seems to elevate his game in the playoffs. Consider him a nice mid-tier DFS value heading into Game 2 against the Oilers.