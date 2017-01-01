Vlasic (face) is not with the team for its Saturday road matchup with the Kings, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Vlasic took a puck to the face in the final seconds of Friday's 2-0 win over the Flyers and it appears that he'll need at least one game off to recover. The earliest reports are that it is on the less-serious side, but given the ailment is in a sensitive area, it makes sense that the Sharks are being cautious with the blueliner. In the meantime, Paul Martin and Brenden Dillon figure to pick up minutes while Vlasic returns to full strength.