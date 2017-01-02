Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Placed on injured reserve
Vlasic (face) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The rearguard took a puck to the face Friday and appears relatively banged up as a result. The team noted that Vlasic doesn't require surgery, however, so there's optimism that he could return as soon as he's eligible, which would be Saturday against the Red Wings. Still, owners shouldn't hold their breath for his return until more information surfaces regarding a more specific timetable.
