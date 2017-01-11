Vlasic (face) was great in his return from injury, posting two points, a plus-3 rating and a whopping seven blocked shots.

The man they call "Pickles" showed no signs of rust after sitting out the last four contests, impacting the scoresheet in a multitude of ways. Even with the pair of points, however, Vlasic now only has 11 in 36 games this year and isn't likely to come anywhere close to the 39 he put up in 2015-16 (in just 67 games, to boot).