Vlasic (face) will not be activated off injured reserve, effectively ruling him out against Detroit on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

This will mark Vlasic's fourth consecutive missed game after taking a puck to the face. The blueliner has not registered a goal since Nov. 12, a span of 20 contests. During his scoring drought, the 29-year-old has garnered a mere three helpers. Despite his offensive struggles, Vlasic continues to log big minutes when in the lineup (21:07), including time on the power play (2:12).