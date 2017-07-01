Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Signs long-term extension with San Jose

Vlasic inked an eight-year, $56 million contract extension with the Sharks on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Vlasic has contributed consistently for the Sharks since making his way to the NHL in 2006-07. With just one year remaining on his previous deal with San Jose, the club opted to keep him off the free-agent market next season by signing the 30-year-old blueliner to a massive extension. The deal will keep him in San Jose through the 2024-25 season, potentially making him a lifetime Shark.