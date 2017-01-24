Vlasic dished out two assists in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.

The rearguard grabbed the primary apples on two of Patrick Marleau's four (!) third-period goals in this one, bringing him up to a modest 15 points in 43 games this season. Six of those -- all assists -- have come in the last eight games, so if Vlasic is available on the wire and you've got a vacancy on the blue line, it might be time to pounce.