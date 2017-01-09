Vlasic (face) will make the trip to Edmonton for Tuesday's matchup, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Vlasic will be a game-time decision against the Oilers, but even if he is unable to give it a go, should be probably be considered an option for Wednesday's contest versus Calgary. The defenseman will almost certainly slot into the Sharks' second pairing alongside justin Braun once healthy and could be inline to reclaim his spot on the power play where he was averaging 2:12 of ice time per night. If Vlasic is cleared to play, Mirco Mueller figures to be watching from the press box with Tim Heed likely returned to the minors.