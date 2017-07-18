Sorensen settled on a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday.

The Swedish flanker was drafted in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He didn't take his talents to North America until this past season -- when he fashioned four points in 19 games with the Sharks and 17 goals and assists apiece for their minor-league affiliate -- but with a new deal in place, Sorensen will compete for a starting role in training camp; a glaring hole on the left wing has been exposed with the departure of long-time Shark Patrick Marleau.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...