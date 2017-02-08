Sorensen made his NHL debut Tuesday, netting an assist over 7:54 of ice time in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

He skated the lowest minutes of any Shark, but Sorensen didn't look out of place on NHL ice. The 24-year-old has done well in his rookie year at the AHL level with 27 points and a plus-15 rating in 39 games, and he has a track record of providing solid offense as a pro in Sweden. Sorensen isn't likely heading for NHL stardom, but he could conceivably develop into a credible forward who's deployable in some fantasy formats. Keep an eye on his progress.