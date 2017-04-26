Sorensen was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California reports.

Sorensen will continue his 2016-17 season and rejoin the Barracuda for the Calder Cup playoffs. In 43 minor-league contests, the winger tacked up 34 points and 71 PIM. The 25-year-old should figure into Friday's Game 3 matchup against AHL Stockton.

