Ferraro was drafted 49th overall by the Sharks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A super-athletic, puck-moving defender, Ferraro pushed his way up the rankings after a very strong season (41P in 60GP) in the UHSL. He is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, but he can really make a play with the puck. Ferraro will join Colorado first-round pick Cale Makar at U-Mass Amherst this fall.