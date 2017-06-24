Ferraro was drafted 49th overall by the Sharks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A super-athletic, puck-moving defender, Ferraro pushed his way up the rankings after a very strong season (41P in 60GP) in the UHSL. He is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, but he can really make a play with the puck. Ferraro will join Colorado first-round pick Cale Makar at U-Mass Amherst this fall.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...