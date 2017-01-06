Jones allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

Jones looked like he was going to cruise to victory when his team took a 4-2 lead in the third period, but allowed three consecutive goals to lose in regulation. This hiccup broke a 30-game streak of allowing three or fewer goals dating back all the way to Oct. 17. His 19-13-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .917 save percentage suggest Jones is likely to get right back on track moving forward.

