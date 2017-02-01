Jones thwarted 24 of 25 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Chicago.

The All-Star break did Jones some good, as he earned win No. 26 five days after a disappointing home loss to the Oilers. His ratios (.917 save percentage, 2.22 GAA) aren't quite as good as the league's other win leaders (like Devan Dubnyk and Sergei Bobrovsky), but Jones is having an excellent season behind a Sharks offense that gives him a solid chance at a victory almost every time he mans the blue paint.