Jones will start in goal Monday against the Avalanche.

Jones has won each of his last three starts between the pipes, allowing two goals in each contest including a victory over the Avalanche in the team's last contest. The Sharks now play the second half of the home-and-home set Monday, where Jones will look to extend that streak to four.

