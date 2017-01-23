Sharks' Martin Jones: Between the pipes Monday
Jones will start in goal Monday against the Avalanche.
Jones has won each of his last three starts between the pipes, allowing two goals in each contest including a victory over the Avalanche in the team's last contest. The Sharks now play the second half of the home-and-home set Monday, where Jones will look to extend that streak to four.
