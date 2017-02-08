Jones gave up five goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Joe Pavelski's goal six minutes into the third period gave the Sharks a 4-1 lead that they seemed set to coast away with, but Jones proceeded to give up three goals in a span of 3:28 to tie the game, and then Evander Kane beat him in overtime. It's been more than a month since Jones had a game this bad -- a five-goal effort against Minnesota on Jan. 5 -- and this marks just the third time all year he's given up so many goals. The second-year starter has generally been a model of consistency, so look for him to put this rough outing behind him in no time.

