Sharks' Martin Jones: Collects 22nd win with 26-save outing
Jones saved 26 of 28 shots during Monday's win over Winnipeg.
Jones has been a workhorse this season, which is always a bonus for fantasy owners. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 22 wins with an excellent 2.26 GAA and respectable .916 save percentage. He checks out as a rock-solid No. 1 goalie for your virtual club and even has room for improvement in the save percentage column.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Knocks off Oilers on Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Tuesday in Edmonton•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves in win Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Saturday•