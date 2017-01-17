Jones saved 26 of 28 shots during Monday's win over Winnipeg.

Jones has been a workhorse this season, which is always a bonus for fantasy owners. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 22 wins with an excellent 2.26 GAA and respectable .916 save percentage. He checks out as a rock-solid No. 1 goalie for your virtual club and even has room for improvement in the save percentage column.