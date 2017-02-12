Sharks' Martin Jones: Confirmed starter Sunday
Jones will guard the crease Sunday against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
jones was yanked from his last start after just one period and was given off Saturday's contest in favor of the second game of the team's back-to-back set Sunday. He will square off against Cory Schneider and a Devils team that ranks in the bottom five in scoring this season (2.30 goals per game).
