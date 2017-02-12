Jones will guard the crease Sunday against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

jones was yanked from his last start after just one period and was given off Saturday's contest in favor of the second game of the team's back-to-back set Sunday. He will square off against Cory Schneider and a Devils team that ranks in the bottom five in scoring this season (2.30 goals per game).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola