Jones made 21 saves on 22 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Sunday.

New Jersey was opportunistic in the first period, scoring once on just three shots in the first 20 minutes, but Jones shut the door from there. This was a nice rebound from his poor start at Boston on Thursday where he yielded three goals in just one period. Sunday's victory also ended his three-game losing streak. Jones is on pace to match or surpass his 37 wins, .918 save percentage and 2.27 GAA totals from last season.