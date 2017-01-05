Jones will be between the pipes for Thursday's meeting with Minnesota, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Although Jones has dropped two consecutive contests, he remains one of the top fantasy options in goal when you consider his 2.10 GAA and .920 save percentage. All netminders are going to have their ups and downs in an 82-game season and the 26-year-old is no exception. Matching up with the Wild won't be easy for Jones as they have just one loss in their last 13 outings.