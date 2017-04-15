Jones set aside 34 of 36 shots, but was handed a 2-0 road loss to the Oilers on Friday, knotting the series at one game apiece.

Jones played well overall, though the same cannot be said about Team Teal's special teams units -- Edmonton killed off six power plays from San Jose and the only goals on the board -- one from Zack Kassian and the other Connor McDavid -- were of the shorthanded variety. The series heads back to San Jose for Game 3 on Sunday. Jones won 19 of 33 games with a 2.16 GAA and .916 save percentage in his own barn during the regular season.