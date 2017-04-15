Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by shorties Friday
Jones set aside 34 of 36 shots, but was handed a 2-0 road loss to the Oilers on Friday, knotting the series at one game apiece.
Jones played well overall, though the same cannot be said about Team Teal's special teams units -- Edmonton killed off six power plays from San Jose and the only goals on the board -- one from Zack Kassian and the other Connor McDavid -- were of the shorthanded variety. The series heads back to San Jose for Game 3 on Sunday. Jones won 19 of 33 games with a 2.16 GAA and .916 save percentage in his own barn during the regular season.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks to thwart Oilers again•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Rarely tested in Game 1 victory•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Protecting crease against Edmonton•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops to 3-6-0 in past nine with loss Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets better of Canucks again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...