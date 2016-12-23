Jones will start in goal Friday night in an attempt to shut down the Oilers at home, Edmonton play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Team Teal is allowing the puck to travel at its netminders 26.5 times per game on average, which is the second-best rate in the NHL. As a result, Jones isn't challenged very often, but there are plenty of fantasy owners out there -- including those in rotisserie leagues -- who prefer that their fantasy goalie sees a lot of the puck to pad the saves category. Jones hasn't seen more than 28 shots in any of his last three starts, though he does have four wins in the last five. He could be at a slight disadvantage in this next contest as Oilers coach Todd McLellan is familiar with the Sharks roster having coached many of them in the not-so-distant past.