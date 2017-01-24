Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns fourth straight win
Jones turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Monday.
Patrick Marleau's four goals in the third period propelled Jones to his fourth straight win -- and sixth in his last seven starts. With a .917 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and third-best 25 wins, Jones has been absolute fantasy gold this season and should continue to be relied upon by the Sharks as they steamroll their way back to the playoffs.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between the pipes Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Earns third straight win Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets start against Avalanche•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defeats Kings on Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Set for final regular-season match vs. Kings•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Collects 22nd win with 26-save outing•