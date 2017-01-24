Jones turned aside 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Monday.

Patrick Marleau's four goals in the third period propelled Jones to his fourth straight win -- and sixth in his last seven starts. With a .917 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and third-best 25 wins, Jones has been absolute fantasy gold this season and should continue to be relied upon by the Sharks as they steamroll their way back to the playoffs.