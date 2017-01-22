Jones stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

Jones was surprisingly busy against a struggling Colorado team and had to be sharp in order to pick up his third straight win. With the victory, the workhorse advances to 24-14-2 on the season with a .917 save percentage. He's given up two goals in each of those three victories and has suffered just one loss in his last six appearances. With his crazy workload and consistently strong play, Jones has to be one of the most reliable fantasy goaltenders around. Use him well.