Sharks' Martin Jones: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 loss
Jones stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's Game 6 loss to the Oilers.
With the loss, Jones and the Sharks are eliminated from the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a very strong postseason, but was left out to dry on the two goals Saturday and can't be faulted for the team's defeat in the series. He was a workhorse in the regular season and stayed strong in the postseason with an impressive .935 save percentage, so there's not much more you could ask for. Jones will once again be a popular fantasy option next season due to his undisputed starting role and great consistency.
