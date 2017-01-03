Jones will between the posts for Tuesday night's home game against the Kings, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Jones has racked up six wins in his last eight starts despite allowing at least two goals in seven of those games. San Jose's defense is usually able to limit the shots on net, but the task will be more difficult with blueliners Marc-Edouard Vlasic (face) and David Schlemko (upper body) sitting Tuesday, opening the door for a Los Angeles offense that averages 30.2 shots per game.