Jones turned aside 33 of 35 shots but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

L.A. got the best of Jones and the Sharks in back-to-back games, as their last contest on New Year's Eve also was a one-goal affair (3-2). Despite the pair of losses, Jones is still having an exceptional season, highlighted by a .920 save percentage, 2.10 GAA and 19 wins. He's a true workhorse between the pipes (his 33 appearances are second most in the league) and should continue to deliver top-tier value as the Sharks make their charge back to the playoffs in the second half of the season.