Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Oilers.

Jones played very well on the night, but the Sharks were shut out by Cam Talbot for a second consecutive game. Jones was an absolute workhorse in the regular season and will be their ride-or-die once again in the postseason. He's played well thus far and isn't to fault for the team's current 2-1 deficit in the series. This one has the potential to go the full seven games, so if the Sharks can figure out their offense, Jones is capable of backstopping the team past the Oilers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...