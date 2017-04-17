Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls just short with 21 saves
Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Oilers.
Jones played very well on the night, but the Sharks were shut out by Cam Talbot for a second consecutive game. Jones was an absolute workhorse in the regular season and will be their ride-or-die once again in the postseason. He's played well thus far and isn't to fault for the team's current 2-1 deficit in the series. This one has the potential to go the full seven games, so if the Sharks can figure out their offense, Jones is capable of backstopping the team past the Oilers.
