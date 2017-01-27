Jones was underwhelming Thursday, allowing three goals on just 20 shots in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Oilers. The fourth was an empty-netter.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the former King, whose lackluster performance allowed the Oilers to tie the Sharks for the Pacific Division lead. Jones is having a whale of a season -- as his 25 wins, .916 save percentage and 2.25 GAA will attest -- so there's no reason to chalk this up as anything more than an off-night for the 27-year-old.