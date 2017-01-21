Jones will be between the pipes for the Sharks against the Avalanche on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Jones has a 2.25 GAA, and the Avalanche have scored the fewest goals per game on average in the NHL. You've got to like Jones' chances of picking up a win, and it wouldn't be surprising if he is in for a relatively leisurely day in net.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola