Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets start against Avalanche
Jones will be between the pipes for the Sharks against the Avalanche on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
Jones has a 2.25 GAA, and the Avalanche have scored the fewest goals per game on average in the NHL. You've got to like Jones' chances of picking up a win, and it wouldn't be surprising if he is in for a relatively leisurely day in net.
