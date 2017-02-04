Jones will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Jones has been on fire lately, picking up wins in six of his last seven starts while registering an impressive 1.86 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his 28th win of the campaign in a highly favorable home matchup with a Coyotes team that's 5-15-4 on the road this season.