Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Jones will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
Jones has been on fire lately, picking up wins in six of his last seven starts while registering an impressive 1.86 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. The 27-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his 28th win of the campaign in a highly favorable home matchup with a Coyotes team that's 5-15-4 on the road this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Winner in six of last seven•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Back in win column Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding goal against Blackhawks•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls to Oilers at home•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Thursday•