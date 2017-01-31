Jones will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's clash with the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Despite seeing a decent amount of work during the NHL's All-Star weekend, Jones will get the nod Tuesday looking to notch his fifth win in six starts. Interestingly, Jones has allowed only two goals in each of his last four wins, but three goals in each of his last two losses. Here's hoping he can manage two goals or less against a Chicago team that is averaging 2.83 goals per game in January.