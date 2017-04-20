Jones will patrol the crease for Thursday's first-round matchup in Edmonton.

No surprises here after Jones turned in a superb 23-save shutout against the Oilers in Game 4, though the bigger story in that contest was the fact that the Sharks put up seven goals after combining for just three in the previous three matchups. The 27-year-old has been excellent in the crease this series, posting a 1.25 GAA and .950 save percentage through four games, so he could steal a road victory if his offense plays up to snuff again in Game 5.