Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding goal for Game 5
Jones will patrol the crease for Thursday's first-round matchup in Edmonton.
No surprises here after Jones turned in a superb 23-save shutout against the Oilers in Game 4, though the bigger story in that contest was the fact that the Sharks put up seven goals after combining for just three in the previous three matchups. The 27-year-old has been excellent in the crease this series, posting a 1.25 GAA and .950 save percentage through four games, so he could steal a road victory if his offense plays up to snuff again in Game 5.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts out Oilers in Game 4 blowout•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Named Game 4 starter•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Falls just short with 21 saves•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Will start Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by shorties Friday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks to thwart Oilers again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...