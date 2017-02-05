Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Jones got undressed in the shootout, but he made a sensational save in overtime that will surely be in the save-of the-year conversation at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has played very well of late, allowing just four goals in his last three appearances. Jones is fantasy gold due to his whooping 45 games played and stable .919 save percentage. He'll continue to pile up wins on a loaded Sharks squad, so keep him rolling.