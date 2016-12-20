Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Flames
Jones will patrol the crease versus Calgary on Tuesday.
Jones is tied for the third in the NHL in wins (16) to accompany his 2.13 GAA and .919 save percentage -- ratios that reflect coach Pete DeBoer's defensively oriented style. The Flames are 29th in the league with a meager 28.1 shots per game, while the Sharks are allowing just 26.6 -- the NHL's second-best marks -- which bodes well for the 26-year-old's chances of recording his 17th win, which eluded him Sunday in Chicago.
