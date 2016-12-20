Jones will patrol the crease versus Calgary on Tuesday.

Jones is tied for the third in the NHL in wins (16) to accompany his 2.13 GAA and .919 save percentage -- ratios that reflect coach Pete DeBoer's defensively oriented style. The Flames are 29th in the league with a meager 28.1 shots per game, while the Sharks are allowing just 26.6 -- the NHL's second-best marks -- which bodes well for the 26-year-old's chances of recording his 17th win, which eluded him Sunday in Chicago.