Jones stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 5-3 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Jones has allowed three goals in each of his last two starts, but the Sharks have been good enough in front of him to come away victorious. The former King now has a whopping 21 wins to go with a .917 save percentage and 2.24 GAA this year, and makes for one of the best netminders in all of fantasy given his usage (36 appearances) and the fact he sits second in the league in victories.