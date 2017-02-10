Jones was yanked at the first intermission after allowing three goals on 12 shots Thursday in Boston.

David Backes scored on him just 52 seconds in, and it didn't get a whole lot better from there. That makes two ugly starts in a row for Jones; perhaps he just needs a rest, as he's been a true workhorse. Jones has started 47 of the Sharks' 55 games, and he hasn't sat out consecutive contests all year long. San Jose's certainly still jockeying for position, but with a playoff spot overwhelmingly likely, it seems wise to get Jones some time off down the stretch.

