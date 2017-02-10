Sharks' Martin Jones: Lasts just one period Thursday
Jones was yanked at the first intermission after allowing three goals on 12 shots Thursday in Boston.
David Backes scored on him just 52 seconds in, and it didn't get a whole lot better from there. That makes two ugly starts in a row for Jones; perhaps he just needs a rest, as he's been a true workhorse. Jones has started 47 of the Sharks' 55 games, and he hasn't sat out consecutive contests all year long. San Jose's certainly still jockeying for position, but with a playoff spot overwhelmingly likely, it seems wise to get Jones some time off down the stretch.
