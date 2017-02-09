Jones was named the starting road goalie for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.

Jones caved under pressure in his start against the Sabres on Tuesday, squandering away a three-goal lead in the third period and also getting beat in overtime. Still, he's knotted up with Braden Holtby and Cam Talbot for the third-most wins (27), keeping his fantasy stock at a premium. His next draw is against a Bruins team that is only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home -- 20th in the NHL.