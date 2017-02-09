Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to rebound Thursday
Jones was named the starting road goalie for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area reports.
Jones caved under pressure in his start against the Sabres on Tuesday, squandering away a three-goal lead in the third period and also getting beat in overtime. Still, he's knotted up with Braden Holtby and Cam Talbot for the third-most wins (27), keeping his fantasy stock at a premium. His next draw is against a Bruins team that is only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home -- 20th in the NHL.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Blows three-goal lead, takes OT loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Tuesday in Buffalo•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Helps Sharks earn single point Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Winner in six of last seven•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Thursday•