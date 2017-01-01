Jones will start between the posts Saturday on the road against the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones has been stellar of late, going 9-3-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last 12 starts. Fresh off a maintenance day Friday, the Canadian netminder should be poised to produce once again for fantasy owners as he'll be facing a Kings squad that ranks 22nd in goals per game (2.44) and has lost their last three.