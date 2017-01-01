Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks to stay hot Saturday
Jones will start between the posts Saturday on the road against the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones has been stellar of late, going 9-3-0 with a 1.97 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last 12 starts. Fresh off a maintenance day Friday, the Canadian netminder should be poised to produce once again for fantasy owners as he'll be facing a Kings squad that ranks 22nd in goals per game (2.44) and has lost their last three.
