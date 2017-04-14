Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks to thwart Oilers again
Jones will start Friday's road game against the Oilers.
Jones started 65 games for the Sharks this past season, so it's no surprise that the team will continue to routinely roll him out in the playoffs. The 27-year-old is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Oilers in Wednesday's first-round playoff opener. In that contest, Jones turned away 17 of 19 Edmonton shots in 63:22 worth of ice time. He figures to see more pucks go in his direction Friday, considering that the Oilers averaged 31.1 shots per game during the regular season, en route to logging an average of 2.96 goals per contest. That mark placed them third in the Western Conference and eighth in the NHL overall.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Rarely tested in Game 1 victory•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Protecting crease against Edmonton•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops to 3-6-0 in past nine with loss Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets better of Canucks again•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Tuesday against Vancouver•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...