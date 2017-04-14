Jones will start Friday's road game against the Oilers.

Jones started 65 games for the Sharks this past season, so it's no surprise that the team will continue to routinely roll him out in the playoffs. The 27-year-old is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Oilers in Wednesday's first-round playoff opener. In that contest, Jones turned away 17 of 19 Edmonton shots in 63:22 worth of ice time. He figures to see more pucks go in his direction Friday, considering that the Oilers averaged 31.1 shots per game during the regular season, en route to logging an average of 2.96 goals per contest. That mark placed them third in the Western Conference and eighth in the NHL overall.