Jones allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 defeat against the Kings on Saturday.

The loss broke a modest three-game winning streak, and ended a 9-3-0 stretch where Jones posted a 1.97 GAA. Even still, since getting pulled on Nov. 5 at home against Pittsburgh, Jones is 14-5-1 with a .930 save percentage, 1.83 GAA and two shutouts. His .919 save percentage remains just a tab above league average, but he is tied for second in wins (19) and eighth in GAA (2.11).