Jones stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's win over the Red Wings.

Jones continues to be a workhorse in the San Jose crease and walks away with another victory Saturday. The 26-year-old is now 20-13-2 on the season with a solid .917 save percentage. Jones is seeing loads of playing time and is delivering great rate stats, so if you're looking for that consistent and reliable fantasy netminder, Jones is your man.