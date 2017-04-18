Jones will defend the net for Tuesday night's playoff showdown against the Oilers.

Jones has played admirably over the past two games, allowing just three goals total on his way to a .946 save percentage, but has suffered losses in both contests because his offense hasn't been able to figure out how to get the puck past Cam Talbot. Excluding Jonathan Bernier's numbers, Jones' 1.66 GAA and .935 save percentage rank fifth and seventh, respectively, among all goalies playing in the postseason, so he's an excellent option if he can just get some offensive support to turn into wins.