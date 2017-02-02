Jones will be between the pipes against the Canucks on Thursday.

Jones continues to perform well, as he has five wins in his last six contests in which he has logged a .924 save percentage. The netminder will square off against a Vancouver squad that is fourth worst in the league in scoring at 2.30 goals per game as well as registering a paltry 27.7 shots.

