Sharks' Martin Jones: Protecting crease against Edmonton
Jones will get the starting nod versus the Oilers on Wednesday.
Jones begins his pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances as he squares off with his division rivals from Edmonton. The netminder went 2-3-0 with an .883 save percentage against Connor McDavid and Co. during the regular season -- not exactly numbers that instill confidence in fantasy owners.
