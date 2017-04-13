Jones stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime win against the Oilers.

After the Oilers racked up 10 shots in the first period, the Sharks' defense clamped down, giving up just four shots in the second period, three shots in the third and two in overtime. That can be a dangerous situation for goalies sometimes, particularly in the playoffs, as it's hard to focus when you're not seeing a lot of rubber. However, Jones did a great job maintaining his composure after a rocky two-goal first frame. The Sharks will need more of that from him against Edmonton's Connor McDavid-led offensive attack.