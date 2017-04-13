Sharks' Martin Jones: Rarely tested in Game 1 victory
Jones stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced in Wednesday's Game 1 overtime win against the Oilers.
After the Oilers racked up 10 shots in the first period, the Sharks' defense clamped down, giving up just four shots in the second period, three shots in the third and two in overtime. That can be a dangerous situation for goalies sometimes, particularly in the playoffs, as it's hard to focus when you're not seeing a lot of rubber. However, Jones did a great job maintaining his composure after a rocky two-goal first frame. The Sharks will need more of that from him against Edmonton's Connor McDavid-led offensive attack.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks to thwart Oilers again•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Protecting crease against Edmonton•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Drops to 3-6-0 in past nine with loss Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets better of Canucks again•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting Tuesday against Vancouver•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...