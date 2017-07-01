Sharks' Martin Jones: Re-signs with Sharks on six-year deal
Jones re-upped with the Sharks on a six-year contract extension Saturday worth $5.75 million annually, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Jones posted a second straight solid campaign for the Sharks and the club rewarded him with a vote of confidence in the form of a long-term extension. San Jose locked up a couple of core pieces for the future in Jones and Marc-Edouard Vlasic as some veteran players continue to age toward retirement. The 27-year-old netminder should retain his spot atop the Sharks depth chart heading into 2017-18, with a new deal in hand that will keep him in the Bay area for the foreseeable future.
