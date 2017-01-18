Sharks' Martin Jones: Set for final regular-season match vs. Kings
Jones will patrol the crease Wednesday with the Sharks on the road to face the Kings, CSN Bay Area reports.
This will be the last time the 2017 All-Star squares off against the Kings in the current regular season. He's 2-1-1 against the rivals donning the Black and Silver, with the pair of wins coming in his first two attempts to dethrone them. On the season, Jones has seen exactly 1,000 shots, stopping 916 for a modest .916 save percentage through 38 games. He should be a mainstay in fantasy lineups unless you only start one only goalie and are lucky enough to roster one of the league's elite as an alternative.
