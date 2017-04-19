Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts out Oilers in Game 4 blowout
Jones stopped all 23 shots he faced to shut out the Oilers in Tuesday's 7-0 Game 4 win.
Jones was able to return the favor after watching Cam Talbot shut out his team in consecutive contests and San Jose's offense finally woke up to even the series. While the Sharks have held Edmonton to 23 or fewer shots in all but one game, things are unlikely to be this easy for Jones again with the series shifting back up north for Game 5. He has allowed two or fewer regulation goals in four consecutive playoff appearances after holding only two of his final eight regular-season opponents below that mark.
