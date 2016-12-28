Sharks' Martin Jones: Six wins in seven starts
Jones stopped 34 of 36 shots by the Ducks in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win.
He's now won three straight games and six of seven, so Jones' streakiness is starting to evolve into simply winning. Only Sergei Bobrovsky has more wins (22) than Jones' 19, and the 26-year-old sits eighth in GAA (2.08); however, his save percentage is only good, not great. Don't overvalue him, but Jones will remain quite useful. His upcoming matchups against the Flyers, the Kings twice and the Wild won't put him in great position to keep racking up wins, though.
